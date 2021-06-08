 Skip to main content

Bayer's Cell, Gene Therapies for Parkinson's Disease Enters Human Trials

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 08, 2021 2:16pm   Comments
Bayer's Cell, Gene Therapies for Parkinson's Disease Enters Human Trials
  • Bayer AG’s (OTC: BAYRY) Parkinson’s disease stem cell therapy has officially landed in the clinic, while another treatment for the neurodegenerative movement disorder is recruiting patients.
  • Bayer’s subsidiary BlueRock Therapeutics’s trial will eventually enroll 10 participants. Patients will have dopamine-producing cells surgically implanted into a part of the brain called the putamen.
  • The trial will primarily examine the safety and tolerability of DA01 cell transplantation a year after the procedure.
  • Secondary goals include assessing evidence of cell survival following transplant and motor effects one and two years after surgery.
  • Additional safety and tolerability data will be collected at the two-year mark.
  • The company has also kicked off a gene therapy trial in Parkinson’s disease, this time through Asklepios BioPharmaceutical. That trial is a phase 1b.
  • The AskBio trial, meanwhile, will also target the putamen with an AAV gene therapy. The virus will deliver a gene to boost GDNF gene expression, which has been shown in preclinical models to promote the regeneration of neurons and motor recovery.
  • The study has enrolled ten patients since August 2020.
  • Price Action: BAYRY shares are down 0.25% at $16.15 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

