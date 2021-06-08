 Skip to main content

Compugen's COM701 Shows Treatment Durability Beyond One Year in Solid Tumor Patients

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 08, 2021
  • Compugen Ltd (NASDAQ: CGENhas announced updated data from its Phase 1 dose-escalation and expansion study of COM701 as a monotherapy and in a dose-escalation combination study with Bristol-Myers Squibb & Co's (NYSE: BMS) Opdivo (nivolumab).
  • Data were presented at the ASCO 2021 Annual Meeting.
  • COM701 and Opdivo combination was well-tolerated with no reported dose-limiting toxicities up to the fifth and final dose cohort.
  • The disease control rate (DCR) was 66.7% with best responses of complete response (CR) 6.7%, partial response (PR) 6.7% (N=1) and stable disease (SD) 53.3%.
  • Previously reported patient with anal squamous cell carcinoma with confirmed CR remains on treatment at 96 weeks (22 months).
  • Previously reported patient with renal cell carcinoma with the best response of SD remains on treatment at 75 weeks.
  • A patient with microsatellite stable (MSS)-colorectal cancer with durable confirmed partial response previously reported remained on study treatment for 44 weeks.
  • In monotherapy arm, DCR was 47.2% (N=17) with best responses of PR 2.7% (N=1) and SD) 44.4% (N=16).
  • Previously reported patient with primary peritoneal cancer (platinum-resistant, MSS) with confirmed PR remains on study treatment at 79 weeks (18 months).
  • Peripheral blood assessment showed immune activation as measured by immune cell proliferation and IFNγ induction before tumor shrinkage.
  • Price Action: CGEN shares are up 0.76% at $8 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

