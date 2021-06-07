Elevation Oncology Files for $100M IPO
- Elevation Oncology has filed to raise $100 million in an IPO. See SEC prospectus here.
- Proceeds will be used to support the development of seribantumab that failed multiple trials at Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: MACK) before being picked up by Elevation and repositioned as a treatment for solid tumors harboring an NRG1 fusion.
- The anti-HER3 antibody failed multiple mid-phase trials, causing Sanofi SA (NASDAQ: SNY) to return the rights to the drug and ultimately leading to Merrimack offloading it to Elevation in 2019.
- Elevation raised almost $100 million across series A and B rounds from investors, including Aisling Capital, venBio Partners, and Cormorant Asset Management.
- Now, the company is seeking public investment to further develop seribantumab and list on NASDAQ under the symbol “ELEV.”
- The 55-subject pivotal cohort of the study is enrolling patients with a centrally confirmed NRG1 fusion who haven’t been previously treated with an EGFR-, HER2- or HER3-directed therapy. The primary endpoint is the overall response rate.
