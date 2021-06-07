 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Elevation Oncology Files for $100M IPO

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 07, 2021 2:10pm   Comments
Share:
Elevation Oncology Files for $100M IPO
  • Elevation Oncology has filed to raise $100 million in an IPO. See SEC prospectus here.
  • Proceeds will be used to support the development of seribantumab that failed multiple trials at Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: MACK) before being picked up by Elevation and repositioned as a treatment for solid tumors harboring an NRG1 fusion.
  • The anti-HER3 antibody failed multiple mid-phase trials, causing Sanofi SA (NASDAQ: SNY) to return the rights to the drug and ultimately leading to Merrimack offloading it to Elevation in 2019.
  • Elevation raised almost $100 million across series A and B rounds from investors, including Aisling Capital, venBio Partners, and Cormorant Asset Management.
  • Now, the company is seeking public investment to further develop seribantumab and list on NASDAQ under the symbol “ELEV.”
  • The 55-subject pivotal cohort of the study is enrolling patients with a centrally confirmed NRG1 fusion who haven’t been previously treated with an EGFR-, HER2- or HER3-directed therapy. The primary endpoint is the overall response rate.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SNY + MACK)

Sanofi Inks Partnership for Late-Stage Trial of Amcenestrant as Add-On Breast Cancer Therapy
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Merck, AstraZeneca, Novartis Among Early Presenters At ASCO, Sanofi Strikes Breast Cancer Study Pact
Diversifying to Conquer: Fortress Biotech (FBIO) Partnering Expansion Driving Progress in Cancer Immunotherapy and Rare Disease Therapeutics
P/E Ratio Insights for Sanofi
Sanofi Stops Venglustat Development In Rare Genetic Kidney Disorder
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Vir-GlaxoSmithKline COVID-19 Antibody Treatment Approved, Zosano Spikes On Long-Term Migraine Drug Data, Decision Day For Eton, 2 IPOs
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Health Care Financing Offerings IPOs General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com