 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Delcath Systems' Hepzato Achieves 44% Best Overall Response Compared to Best Alternative Care in Eye Cancer

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 07, 2021 12:21pm   Comments
Share:
Delcath Systems' Hepzato Achieves 44% Best Overall Response Compared to Best Alternative Care in Eye Cancer
  • Delcath Systems Inc (NASDAQ: DCTH) has announced positive preliminary efficacy results from its FOCUS Phase 3 trial evaluating Hepzato Kit (melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system) in patients with liver dominant metastatic ocular melanoma.
  • Data were presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting.
  • Data showed that 44% of evaluable patients in the Hepzato arm had a 30% or greater reduction in target tumor lesions at one or more time points versus 17% for patients enrolled in the Best Alternative Care (BAC) arm.
  • Hepzato Kit, percutaneous hepatic perfusion (PHP) system showed preliminary overall response rate nearly three times better versus BAC arm in both treated (32.9% vs. 13.8%) and preliminary intent to treat - ITT (29.2% vs. 10.3%).
  • The preliminary disease control rate was approximately doubled in favor of PHP vs. BAC in both treated (71% vs. 38%) and preliminary ITT (63% vs. 29%).
  • Preliminary progression-free survival was nearly tripled in PHP vs. BAC (9.03 months vs. 3.06 months).
  • Data also covered previously announced preliminary data showing an overall response rate of 29.2% with a 95% confidence interval lower bound of 20%. Given the magnitude by which the lower bound exceeds the 8.3% prespecified threshold for success.
  • As 57.1% of the subjects in the BAC arm were able to crossover to the PHP arm, this crossover design of the study, the overall survival benefit was confounded.
  • On the safety front, the most common treatment-related severe adverse events were thrombocytopenia (14.9%), neutropenia (10.9%), and leukopenia (4.2%).
  • See the slide presentation here.
  • Price Action: DCTH shares are up 3.21% at $11.05 during the market session on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DCTH)

Looking Into Delcath Systems's Return On Capital Employed
The Week Ahead In Biotech: ASCO Presentations Front And Center, FDA Decisions Due For Scynexis, Liminal And Alkermes
Delcath Systems: Q1 Earnings Insights
Earnings Scheduled For May 11, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs eye cancerBiotech News Health Care FDA General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com