Salarius' Seclidemstat Shows Single-Agent Drug Activity in Heavily Pre-Treated Sarcomas Patients
- Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SLRX) presented data at the American Society of Clinical Oncology Virtual Annual Meeting for seclidemstat, a reversible inhibitor of the lysine-specific histone demethylase 1 (LSD1), an enzyme that plays a key role in the development and progression of several cancers.
- Data demonstrated that seclidemstat has a manageable safety profile, favorable pharmacokinetics that supports twice-daily (BID) oral dosing.
- It showed evidence of anti-tumor activity in an advanced, heavily pre-treated patient population, as well as no significant hematological toxicities.
- Single-agent seclidemstat treatment showed signs of drug activity in patients with relapsed/refractory Ewing sarcoma and other advanced cancers, including FET-rearranged sarcomas.
- In patients with FET-rearranged sarcomas, seclidemstat treatment resulted in stable disease (SD) and prolonged time to progression (TTP) suggestive of disease control, a clinically relevant endpoint for soft tissue sarcomas.
- In relapsed/refractory Ewing sarcoma population, a patient dosed at 600 mg BID achieved a reduction in three target lesions after 58 days (two cycles) with further tumor shrinkage after 112 days (four cycles) and 168 days (six cycles) for a maximum 76% tumor shrinkage despite the overall progressive disease.
- Two additional patients dosed at 600 mg BID and 900 mg BID for 56 days (two cycles) demonstrated overall stable disease.
- In another solid tumor study, seven patients treated for ovarian cancer, prostate cancer, and sarcomas achieved SD after two cycles with a median TTP of 4.3 months.
- 3 FET-rearranged sarcoma patients demonstrated TTP of 9.4 months, 7.2 months, and 4.3 months, respectively.
- Price Action: SLRX shares are up 0.83% at $1.22 during the market session on the last check Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Briefs sarcomaBiotech News Penny Stocks Health Care FDA General