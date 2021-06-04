Novartis' Neuroendocrine Tumors Targeted Radiotherapy Takes Small Hit on Clinically Relevant Overall Survival
- Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS) reported the final analysis from the NETTER-1 phase 3 study comparing Lutathera plus 30 mg Sandostatin LAR (octreotide) to 60 mg octreotide LAR in patients with midgut neuroendocrine tumors.
- Lutathera failed to significantly prolong the lives of patients with midgut neuroendocrine tumors, according to data unveiled at the American Society of Clinical Oncology.
- When used alongside Novartis’ Sandostatin LAR in the trial, Lutathera reduced the risk of death by 16% compared with solo Sandostatin LAR. But the improvement didn’t clear the statistical significance bar.
- Lutathera resulted in a clinically relevant prolongation in median overall survival of 11.7 months (48 months vs. 36.3 months in the control group).
- The company also noted that adding Lutathera to the mix extended the median time patients lived by nearly a year; patients treated with the Lutathera regimen lived a median of 48 months, versus 36.3 months for the control group.
- “While not statistically significant, I consider this difference to be clinically relevant for these patients,” Strosberg said in a statement.
- Multiple factors may have hurt Lutathera’s survival stats, Novartis said. A large number of patients in the control arm—about 36%—actually crossed over to receive Lutathera, Strosberg noted.
- Patients in the Netter-1 trial were allowed to receive other anti-cancer treatments after disease progression on their randomized treatment or upon finishing an 18-month treatment period.
- No new safety signals emerged in the long-term safety follow-up with a median of 6.3 years. In terms of secondary hematological malignancies, no new MDS or acute leukemia cases were reported in the long-term follow-up.
