Fate Therapeutics Stock is Trading Higher on Positive B-Cell Lymphoma Data at ASCO21
- Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FATE) has revealed some new data from an ongoing Phase 1 trial evaluating FT516 for patients with relapsed / refractory B-cell lymphoma.
- Data were presented at the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting.
- The company said that interim Phase I data for FT516 revealed eight of 11 patients as of the March cutoff date had achieved an objective response, including six who hit levels of complete response.
- Four of the patients came from the second dose cohort, while the other seven came from the third dose cohort.
- The company now plans to initiate multiple indication-specific, dose-expansion cohorts for patients with B-cell lymphomas to assess FT516 in combination with CD20-targeted monoclonal antibody regimens.
- No dose-limiting toxicities nor severe treatment-related side effects above Grade 3 were observed.
- Price Action: FATE shares are up 8.19% at $72.76 during the market session on the last check Friday.
