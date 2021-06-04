 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Immutep Highlights Encouraging Data from Lead Oncology Candidate at ASCO 2021

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 04, 2021 10:31am   Comments
Share:
Immutep Highlights Encouraging Data from Lead Oncology Candidate at ASCO 2021
  • Immutep Limited (NASDAQ: IMMPhas announced new interim data from its Phase 2 TACTI-002 study (also designated KEYNOTE-798) with a data cut-off date of 16 April.
  • The study is evaluating the combination of Immutep's lead product candidate eftilagimod alpha (efti/IMP321) with Merck & Co Inc's (NYSE: MRK) Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in up to 183 patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) in 1st and 2nd line (Parts A and B, respectively) or 2nd line head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC, Part C).
  • Combination therapy with eftilagimod alpha and pembrolizumab demonstrates a very favorable overall response rate (ORR) together with favorable duration and depth of responses in 1st line NSCLC (41.7% and two complete responses (CRs)) and 2nd line HNSCC (29.7% ORR, 5 CRs).
  • Tumor responses were seen in all PD-L1 subgroups, including low PD-L1 expressing patients.
  • Secondary endpoints, including progression-free survival (PFS) and overall survival (OS), are trending very favorably in both indications (e.g., median PFS in 1st line NSCLC is 8.2 months and median OS in 2nd line HNSCC is 12.6 months)
  • Combination therapy is safe and well-tolerated.
  • Immutep currently expects to report further interim data from Part A, final data from Part C, and new results from Stages 1 & 2 of Part B in the second half of 2021 or early 2022.
  • Price Action: IMMP shares are down 3.36% at $4.90 during the market session on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MRK + IMMP)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Merck, AstraZeneca, Novartis Among Early Presenters At ASCO, Sanofi Strikes Breast Cancer Study Pact
AstraZeneca, Merck Lynparza Earns Win in Early Breast Cancer, Showing Potential in Post-Surgery Setting
Merck's Keytruda Shows Clinical Benefit in Post-Surgery Kidney Cancer Setting
Merck Completes Women's Health Organon Spinoff
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Merck Completes Organon Spin-Off, Auris Repositions As RNA Therapeutic Company With Trasir Purchase, Replimune's Readout
Diversifying to Conquer: Fortress Biotech (FBIO) Partnering Expansion Driving Progress in Cancer Immunotherapy and Rare Disease Therapeutics
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Penny Stocks Health Care Small Cap FDA General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com