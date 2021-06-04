Immutep Highlights Encouraging Data from Lead Oncology Candidate at ASCO 2021
- Immutep Limited (NASDAQ: IMMP) has announced new interim data from its Phase 2 TACTI-002 study (also designated KEYNOTE-798) with a data cut-off date of 16 April.
- The study is evaluating the combination of Immutep's lead product candidate eftilagimod alpha (efti/IMP321) with Merck & Co Inc's (NYSE: MRK) Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in up to 183 patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) in 1st and 2nd line (Parts A and B, respectively) or 2nd line head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC, Part C).
- Combination therapy with eftilagimod alpha and pembrolizumab demonstrates a very favorable overall response rate (ORR) together with favorable duration and depth of responses in 1st line NSCLC (41.7% and two complete responses (CRs)) and 2nd line HNSCC (29.7% ORR, 5 CRs).
- Tumor responses were seen in all PD-L1 subgroups, including low PD-L1 expressing patients.
- Secondary endpoints, including progression-free survival (PFS) and overall survival (OS), are trending very favorably in both indications (e.g., median PFS in 1st line NSCLC is 8.2 months and median OS in 2nd line HNSCC is 12.6 months)
- Combination therapy is safe and well-tolerated.
- Immutep currently expects to report further interim data from Part A, final data from Part C, and new results from Stages 1 & 2 of Part B in the second half of 2021 or early 2022.
- Price Action: IMMP shares are down 3.36% at $4.90 during the market session on the last check Friday.
