 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Sanofi Inks Partnership for Late-Stage Trial of Amcenestrant as Add-On Breast Cancer Therapy

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 04, 2021 10:11am   Comments
Share:
Sanofi Inks Partnership for Late-Stage Trial of Amcenestrant as Add-On Breast Cancer Therapy
  • Sanofi SA (NASDAQ: SNYhas secured partners for a Phase 3 trial to study amcenestrant versus the hormone therapy tamoxifen in breast cancer.
  • The Breast International Group (BIG), the European Organization for Research and Treatment of Cancer (EORTC), and the Alliance Foundation Trials (AFT) will initiate the pivotal trial.
  • The AMEERA-6 study will look at amcenestrant versus tamoxifen, a hormonal therapy approved by the FDA in 1998 for women with estrogen receptor-positive breast cancer who prematurely ended standard therapy and are susceptible to a return of the disease.
  • Amcenestrant, which is an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader (SERD), “has the potential to become a best-in-class oral endocrine backbone therapy,” said Peter Adamson, M.D., global head of oncology development at Sanofi, in a statement.
  • Sanofi will provide funding and the investigational drug for the global study as the sponsor, while Brussels-based BIG will conduct the study within its network.
  • EORTC, an academic contract research organization, will manage the study, data analysis, and medical management. AFT, a cancer clinical trial research organization, will handle the U.S. portion of the study.
  • Two weeks ago, Sanofi presented pooled data of amcenestrant from the phase 1 AMEERA-1 trial, which hit an objective response rate of 34% and a clinical benefit rate of 74% when combined with Pfizer’s approved breast cancer med, Ibrance.
  • Price Action: SNY shares are up 0.92% at $52.40 during the market session on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SNY)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Merck, AstraZeneca, Novartis Among Early Presenters At ASCO, Sanofi Strikes Breast Cancer Study Pact
Diversifying to Conquer: Fortress Biotech (FBIO) Partnering Expansion Driving Progress in Cancer Immunotherapy and Rare Disease Therapeutics
P/E Ratio Insights for Sanofi
Sanofi Stops Venglustat Development In Rare Genetic Kidney Disorder
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Vir-GlaxoSmithKline COVID-19 Antibody Treatment Approved, Zosano Spikes On Long-Term Migraine Drug Data, Decision Day For Eton, 2 IPOs
Sanofi, GSK Start Final Testing Phase Of COVID-19 Vaccine
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: breast cancer Briefs Phase 3 TrialBiotech News Health Care FDA General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com