 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Surface Oncology, Roche Team Up to Develop SRF388 Combo Therapy for Liver Cancer

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 04, 2021 10:04am   Comments
Share:
Surface Oncology, Roche Team Up to Develop SRF388 Combo Therapy for Liver Cancer
  • Surface Oncology (NASDAQ: SURF) has entered into a clinical trial collaboration with Roche Holdings AG (OTC: RHHBY) to evaluate former's SRF388, anti-IL-27 antibody, in combination with Roche's atezolizumab and bevacizumab in patients with treatment-naïve hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC).
  • Atezolizumab plus bevacizumab has been shown to improve overall survival significantly and is the new standard of care for unresectable or metastatic HCC.
  • "This collaboration leverages Roche's deep experience in hepatocellular carcinoma and Surface's commitment to rationally and rapidly develop SRF388, a first-in-class antibody against IL-27, to provide a meaningful benefit to patients with liver cancer," said Surface Oncology chief medical officer Alison O'Neill.
  • Price Action: SURF shares are down 1.68% at $8.91 during the market session on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (RHHBY + RHHBF)

Biogen, Bio-Thera's Biosimilar Referencing Tocilizumab Meets Primary Endpoints In Late-Stage Study
The Week Ahead In Biotech: ASCO Presentations Front And Center, FDA Decisions Due For Scynexis, Liminal And Alkermes
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Nabriva Jumps On Data, Larimar Wilts After Study Put On Hold, Travere To Delay Regulatory Filing
AbbVie-Roche Win European Approval for Venclyxto in Newly Diagnosed Acute Myeloid Leukemia
Pieris Stock Surges on Development Pact with Genentech for Respiratory, Ophthalmology Settings
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Pfizer In Vaccine Supply Talks With India, Provention In Focus Ahead Of Briefing Doc, NeuroRx To List Via SPAC Deal
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs Liver CancerBiotech News Health Care Contracts Small Cap General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com