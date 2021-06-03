Actinium Pharmaceuticals Details SIERRA at Benzinga Global Small Cap Business Conference

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSE: ATNM), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops antibody radiation-conjugates (ARC), took part in the Benzinga Global Small Cap Business Conference on May 13, 2021.

Chief Financial Officer Steve O’Loughlin spoke about ARCs, which combines the targeting abilities of antibodies with the cell-killing abilities of radiation.

Early in the Actinium presentation O’Loughlin said lomab-B, the company’s lead program licensed from the Fred Hutchinson Research Center, is in its pivotal Phase 3 trial called SIERRA, which is at 75% enrollment with completion expectations for this year.

“SIERRA and Iomab-B are intended to condition patients for bone-marrow transplant (BMT) or stem-cell transplant, which are the only curative treatment options for patients with certain types of blood cancers,” O’Loughlin said.

Actinium has evolved Iomab-B beyond transplants, O’Loughlin added, and the company is studying it for conditioning for CAR T and gene therapy for potential curative treatment options. Actinium’s earlier-stage clinical program, Actimab-A, is being studied in combination with existing therapies in patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML).

O’Loughlin noted Actinium’s technology platform is leveraging a strong scientific-backing pedigree, extensive IP portfolio and working in collaboration with top 20 biopharmaceutical company Astellas Pharma Inc. as well as conducting its own research and development.

Next on O’Loughlin’s agenda was highlighting Actinium’s assets and capital structure. He touted the company’s strong balance sheet, noting that it finished 2020 with more than $63 million in cash allowing it to achieve certain milestones. These included completing the SIERRA Phase 3 trial and generating top line data from that.

If patients are to go with these curative treatment options, O’Loughlin said they need to be conditioned. For this portion of Actinium’s presentation, he explained the company would essentially be wiping out immune systems and the depletion of immune cells so that patients can receive the cells they’re going to be getting.

Conditioning today is done with nontargeted chemotherapy and external radiation that comes with a lot of toxicities.

“There’s a high risk of failure ——and even mortality — that severely restricts patient access,” O’Loughlin explained while displaying a chart showing 175,000 patients diagnosed with cancers potentially treatable with BMTs.

“Only about 20,000 or so patients go on to get a bone-marrow transplant, and there are more than 150 patients that we think could benefit from a transplant who are not receiving that today,” he said. “Those numbers can potentially grow when you factor in CAR T and gene therapy, so there is a multibillion-dollar potentially addressable market.”

O’Loughlin closed his presentation by again touting Actinium’s balance sheet, clinical and R&D commitments and noteworthy collaborations. The CFO said to expect top line data in 2022 when the company will pursue approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

View the entire Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. presentation here and for more company information visit ActiniumPharma.com.