Could Clovis Oncology Stock Be Gearing Up For Its Next Move?
Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) is gearing up to present this week at the American Society of Clinical Oncology annual meeting, which runs June 4-8.
The company is expected to report updated Phase 1b results on Lucitanib and Opdivo in patients with advanced solid tumors.
Clovis Oncology was down 1.27% at $5.44 at last check.
Clovis Oncology Daily Chart Analysis
- Shares have been trading in a downward channel in the past few weeks, and the price is nearing potential resistance in the channel.
- The stock is trading below both the 50-day moving average (green), and the 200-day moving average (blue), indicating sentiment is most likely bearish.
- The stock could find resistance near each of these moving averages.
Key Clovis Oncology Levels To Watch
- Clovis Oncology shares are nearing resistance in the downtrending channel.
- Shares were recently able to find support near the $5 level, an area where the stock has previously found support.
- If the stock were to break out of the top side of the channel, it may see a further upward push.
- If the stock were to break below the $5 support and through the bottom of the channel, it could see a further downward push.
What’s Next For Clovis Oncology?
Bullish technical traders would like to see the stock build higher lows and break out of the downtrending channel. A break out of the channel may let the stock see a higher push.
Bearish technical traders would like to see the stock fall below the $5 support. A break below the $5 support and through the bottom of the channel may let the stock see a stronger dropoff.
