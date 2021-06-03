 Skip to main content

Edesa Biotech's EB01 Shows Encouraging Interim Results In Dermatitis Trial

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 03, 2021 8:47am   Comments
  • Edesa Biotech Inc's (NASDAQ: EDSAEB01 has met a key interim study parameter as part of an adaptive Phase 2b trial evaluating EB01 as monotherapy for moderate to severe chronic Allergic Contact Dermatitis (ACD).
  • Though blinded to treatment assignment, the study's Data and Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) reported an approximately 1.7-fold difference between the treatment arms for the primary efficacy endpoint, which is the mean percent change from baseline on severity index at day 29.
  • Likewise, the DSMB reported an approximately 1.8-fold difference between the treatment arms in the proportion of patients achieving success on the ISGA (Investigator's Static Global Assessment), a key secondary efficacy endpoint.
  • No serious treatment-related adverse events were reported for either treatment group.
  • Based on these findings, the DSMB has recommended progression to the second cohort of patients.
  • Edesa will continue with an additional cohort of at least 120 evaluable subjects. The company is also evaluating a potential open-label extension for study patients.
  • EB01 cream contains a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory compound known as a sPLA2 (secretory phospholipase-2) inhibitor.
  • Price Action: EDSA shares are up 2.5% at $6.15 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Briefs dermatitis Phase 2 TrialBiotech News Health Care FDA General

