 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

VBL Therapeutics Stock Jumps on Adding PFS as Second Independent Primary Endpoint in Ovarian Cancer Gene Therapy Trial

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 03, 2021 8:44am   Comments
Share:
VBL Therapeutics Stock Jumps on Adding PFS as Second Independent Primary Endpoint in Ovarian Cancer Gene Therapy Trial
  • VBL Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ: VBLThas amended the primary endpoint in the OVAL Phase 3 registration-enabling study of VB-111 (ofranergene obadenovec) gene therapy for ovarian cancer.
  • Following discussion with the FDA, the clinical trial amendment includes a second, separate primary endpoint, of progression-free survival (PFS), in addition to the original primary endpoint of the trial, overall survival (OS).
  • Successfully meeting either PFS or OS primary endpoints is expected to be sufficient for submitting a BLA for potential full FDA approval.
  • Successful meeting of the PFS endpoint, with a readout anticipated in 2022, could accelerate marketing application submission by approximately one year compared to original projections based on the readout of the OS primary endpoint that remains anticipated in 2023.
  • The OVAL study amendment will be presented at the 2021 ASCO Annual Meeting.
  • OVAL is a Phase 3 randomized pivotal registration trial evaluating a combination of VB-111 and paclitaxel to placebo plus paclitaxel in patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. The study is planned to enroll approximately 400 patients.
  • Price Action: VBLT shares are up 9.2% at $2.61 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (VBLT)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: FDA Authorizes Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine For Adolescents, Lilly Strikes R&D Collaboration, Vaccine Stocks Novavax, Inovio Sink On Earnings
Earnings Scheduled For May 11, 2021
Vascular Biogenics's Earnings: A Preview
The Week Ahead In Biotech (May 9-15): Heron, Apellis FDA Decisions, Presentations and Earnings
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Negative Regulatory Tidings For Provention Bio, Celcuity Soars On In-licensing Deal, 2 IPOs
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs gene therapyBiotech News Penny Stocks Health Care FDA General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com