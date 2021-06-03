Updated Analysis Show Seagen's Tukysa Extended Median OS to Two Years with Benefits Maintained in Breast Cancer
- Seagen Inc (NASDAQ: SGEN) has announced that improvements in overall survival (OS) and progression-free survival (PFS) were maintained with long-term follow-up from the HER2CLIMB trial of Tukysa (tucatinib) in metastatic breast cancer (MBC).
- The trial evaluated the addition of Tukysa to trastuzumab and capecitabine in patients with HER2-positive MBC with and without brain metastases.
- Data will be presented at the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting.
- The overall survival benefit seen with Tukysa at the primary analysis time was maintained after an additional 15.6 months of follow-up, demonstrating a 5.5-month improvement in median OS to 24.7 months for the Tukysa regimen vs. 19.2 months for capecitabine and trastuzumab alone.
- The median progression-free survival in the Tukysa arm was 7.6 months, compared to the median PFS of 4.9 months in the control arm.
- The safety profile was generally consistent with the primary analysis.
- Price Action: SGEN shares closed at $148.16 on Wednesday.
