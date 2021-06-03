Cathie Wood Buys $6M In Intuitive Surgical, $3M In Signify Health

Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management on Wednesday significantly raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ: ISRG) as it bought 7,259 shares of the robotic medical equipment maker, estimated to be worth about $5.96 million.

Shares of the California-based company closed 1.73% lower at $821.54 on Wednesday.

This is Ark Invest’s second consecutive buy of Intuitive Health shares this month. Wood’s firm owns Intuitive Surgical shares via the Ark Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (BATS: ARKQ) and held a total of 52,355 shares worth about $43 million ahead of Thursday’s trade.

The popular investment management firm further raised its stake in Signify Health Inc (NYSE: SGFY) as it bought 129,777 shares of the value-based healthcare tech company, estimated to be worth about $3.24 million.

Shares of Signify Health have fallen about 21% since its listing in February and closed 0.24% higher at $24.97 on Wednesday.

The investment firm bought the shares of the company via the Ark Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS: ARKG). No other Ark ETF holds a stake in Signify Health.

ARKG held about 3.84 million shares, worth about $95.9 million, in the Texas-based healthcare company, representing about 1.11% of the ETF weight as of Wednesday.