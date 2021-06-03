 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

What Is Going On With Clover Health Stock?
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 03, 2021 12:11am   Comments
Share:
What Is Going On With Clover Health Stock?

Clover Health Investments Corp (NASDAQ: CLOV) spiked more than 13% on Wednesday in the regular session.
What Happened: Clover Health stock shot up on a day when the so-called Stonks, or stocks favored by the retail investor crowd on social media, took the limelight.

The health technology company dominated the top 10 trending tickers list compiled by Stocktwits. The number two position was taken by cannabis firm Tilray, Inc (NASDAQ: TLRY) followed by BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE: BB).

On WallStreetBets, a Reddit forum known for carrying out short squeezes in GameStop Corporation (NYSE: GME) and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) shares, Clover received 444 mentions over 24 hours and was among the most mentioned stocks.

The most discussed stocks on the forum were Blackberry Ltd (NYSE: BB), AMC, and GameStop, which attracted 7,916, 7,824, and 2,210 mentions, respectively.

In the after-hours session on Wednesday, Clover Health shares rose 12.36% to $9.82 after ending the regular session 13.07% higher at $8.74.

Why It Matters: Stonks skyrocketed Wednesday with AMC shooting up 95.22% to $62.55 and Blackberry surging 31.92% to $15.25 in the regular session.GameStop was up 13.34% to $282.24.

See Also: AMC Dizzying Rally On Wednesday Took Company's Valuation Rocketing Past Rival Stonk GameStop

Clover Health, which is backed by SPAC King Chamath Palihapitiya, joined the list of top trending stocks on WallStreetBets in April amid surging short interest.

At press time, Clover Health had a short interest of 36.10% and was ranked at the number two spot in a list arranged by highshortinterest.com.

On Wednesday, Palihapitiya launched four new SPACs targeting the biotechnology sector. Each blank-check company is seeking to raise $200 million and will not contain warrants.

Read Next: GameStop Bull Roaring Kitty Roars Again On Twitter As Stonks Soar, Led by AMC

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CLOV)

Chamath Palihapitiya Launches 4 New Biotech SPACs: What Investors Should Know
Chamath Palihapitiya Calls For SPAC Regulation, What Else Did He Say?: Report
EXCLUSIVE: New DeSPAC ETFs Keep It Fresh With Monthly Rebalancing, Short Selling Of SPACs
Why Clover Health Stock Is Moving Today
26 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
Earnings Scheduled For May 17, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Chamath Palihapitiya Meme Stocks RedditNews Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com