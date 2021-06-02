 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Protalix Shares Hits 52-Week Low After Adverse Event Reported In Fabry Disease Trial With PRX-102

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 02, 2021 12:10pm   Comments
Share:
Protalix Shares Hits 52-Week Low After Adverse Event Reported In Fabry Disease Trial With PRX-102
  • Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc (NYSE: PLX) and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. have provided an update on the clinical development of pegunigalsidase alfa (PRX–102) for the proposed treatment of Fabry disease.
  • PRX–102 is currently being studied in Phase 3 BALANCE trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of 1 mg/kg of PRX–102 dosed every two weeks compared to agalsidase beta (Fabrazyme).
  • The primary endpoint of the study is the comparison of mean annualized changes (slope) of the eGFR (CKD-EPI) after completion of at least 12 months of treatment between the two treatment arms.
  • The initial top-line results show that the lower boundary of the confidence interval for the mean difference between the two treatments was below the non-inferiority margin pre-specified in the Intention to Treat analysis set and above such limit in the Intention to Treat analysis set.
  • At the time of this analysis (n=77), two patients discontinued participation due to treatment-emergent adverse events - one discontinued participation due to a related adverse event. No deaths were registered.
  • Unblinded final data are anticipated in Q2 of 2022 after all remaining patients have completed the 24-month treatment period.
  • Despite reporting safety issues, the company will move forward with marketing application in Europe PRX–102 in Fabry disease.
  • Regarding the regulatory process in the U.S., the companies plan to submit a Type–A meeting request with the FDA to discuss the path for approval of PRX–102.
  • In April, the companies received FDA Complete Response Letter for PRX‑102 for Fabry disease, though no safety concerns were noted in the letter.
  • Price Action: PLX shares are down 13.8% at $2.57 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PLX)

40 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
PLX: 1Q:21 Results & Next Steps
Looking Into Protalix BioTherapeutics's Return On Capital Employed
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
The Daily Biotech Pulse: CorMedix Slumps On Delay In Resubmission of DefenCath NDA, Apellis Awaits FDA Decision, Vera Therapeutics Debuts
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs Fabry diseaseBiotech News Penny Stocks Health Care FDA General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com