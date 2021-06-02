Lexaria's DehydraTECHTM Drug Delivery Technology Is Investigating Applications in Multiple Markets Valued Over USD $100 Billion

Developing a safe and effective drug is important, but it’s only part of the picture.

For the therapeutic effect of a drug to be effective, it largely depends on the delivery system. A drug delivery system navigates the pharmaceutical compound of the drug to its target location in the body and controls the rate of its release.

Today’s drug delivery practices have dramatically changed over the last few decades and are anticipated to have greater changes in the near future.

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (CSE: LXX) (NASDAQ: LEXX) has developed a disruptive and cost-effective proprietary drug delivery technology platform called DehydraTECH™. The technology promotes healthier administration methods, lower overall dosing and higher effectiveness of ingestible drugs and other beneficial molecules.

DehydraTECH™ and its Potential Market Applications

Lexaria’s DehydraTECH™ improves how active pharmaceutical ingredients enter the bloodstream.

The technology has demonstrated the following results:

5-10x increase in bio-absorption

Reduced time of onset from hours to minutes

Masking of unwanted taste

Lower overall dosing

Reduces Drug Administration Costs DehydraTECH™-processed formulations can be applied to different ingestible formats, such as tablets, capsules, food, beverages and oral suspensions.

Lexaria is currently evaluating the effectiveness of DehydraTECH™-processed formulations for multiple multibillion-dollar markets in several applied R&D programs:

Hypertension: DehydraTECH ™ -processed cannabidiol (CBD) is being evaluated as a potential hypertension treatment. The program consists of three human clinical and two animal studies; the first of three 2021 human clinical studies is underwayt. The hypertension market is currently valued at $28 billion.

Antivirals: DehydraTECH™ technology is being tested in the delivery and efficacy of select antiviral drugs including remdesivir, known to target COVID-19. Currently, two out of four planned studies are in progress — an animal pharmacokinetic study and a SARS-CoV-2 infected live cell study.

In addition to these markets, the company recently announced new R&D programs for 2021 in four new markets:

Ibuprofen and N aproxen: The global nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAID) market was $15.6 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow to $24.4 billion in 2027.

THC (tetrahydrocannabinol): The global licensed dispensary market for cannabis is projected to be $40.6 billion in 2024.

Oral nicotine: The global market for smokeless tobacco and nicotine replacement therapy (NRT) pharmaceutical products was $15.5 billion in 2018.

Sildenafil (such as Viagra): The erectile dysfunction market was worth $4.8 billion in 2018 and expected to reach $7.1 billion in 2024.

In addition to the above R&D programs, Lexaria has strategic licensing and research collaboration agreements for oral nicotine delivery. The global tobacco market was estimated to be worth $818 billion in 2019.

A research collaboration is currently underway with British American Tobacco, and the company is in discussions with other tobacco and pharmaceutical companies.

About Lexaria

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. is a food biosciences company with proprietary technology for improved delivery of bioactive compounds.

The company operates a federally licensed, in-house research laboratory and is building a robust intellectual property portfolio with 19 patents granted internationally and over 50 patent applications pending around the world..

Lexaria operates four subsidiary companies to focus on its different commercial opportunities in their respective industries:

Lexaria Pharma Corp: The division is currently investigating new products for hypertension, anti-viral treatments and other drug classes.

Lexaria Nicotine Corp: Currently being examined globally for possible use in the smokeless tobacco-derived nicotine industry, health and wellness industry and more. Altria Ventures Inc. has a 16.67% ownership stake in this division.

Lexaria Hemp Corp: Focuses on the high-growth B2B CBD powder-processing segment. The company is also out-licensing its intellectual property to generate royalty revenues from third-party companies utilizing DehydraTECH™ technology for their hemp-derived CBD product offerings.

Lexaria Canpharm Corp: Operating a state-of-the-art, Health Canada-licensed laboratory capable of developing novel psychotropic cannabinoid formulations for potential commercialization in federally legal sectors.

To learn more about Lexaria, you can visit its website here.

Lexaria Bioscience is a partner of Benzinga. The information in this article does not represent the investment advice of Benzinga or its writers.