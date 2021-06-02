 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Soleno Stock Shoots Higher as Diazoxide Choline Gets US Orphan Drug Tag for Glycogen Storage Disease

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 02, 2021 9:41am   Comments
Share:
Soleno Stock Shoots Higher as Diazoxide Choline Gets US Orphan Drug Tag for Glycogen Storage Disease
  • The FDA has granted Orphan Drug Designation to Soleno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SLNO) DCCR (diazoxide choline) Extended-Release tablets for the treatment of Glycogen Storage Disease Type 1a (GSD 1a), or von Gierke disease.
  • Von Gierke disease is a condition in which the body cannot break down glycogen. Glycogen is a form of sugar (glucose) that is stored in the liver and muscles. 
  • DCCR previously received Orphan Drug Designation for the treatment of Prader-Willi syndrome.
  • Orphan Drug Designation qualifies a candidate for various development incentives, including tax credits for eligible clinical trials, waiver of application fees, and market exclusivity for seven years upon FDA approval.
  • Price Action: SLNO shares are up 29.9% at $1.33 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SLNO)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
The Daily Biotech Pulse: CorMedix Slumps On Delay In Resubmission of DefenCath NDA, Apellis Awaits FDA Decision, Vera Therapeutics Debuts
26 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Minerva, InflaRx Report Positive Data Readouts, Lucira COVID-19 Test Kit Available On Amazon, Decision Day For Heron
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs Orphan Drug DesignationBiotech News Penny Stocks Health Care FDA General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com