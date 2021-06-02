 Skip to main content

MorphoSys to Acquire Constellation Pharma at $34/Share; Enters $2B Strategic Funding with Royalty Pharma

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 02, 2021 9:10am   Comments
  • MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ: MORhas agreed to acquire Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CNST) for $34/share in cash, representing a total equity value of $1.7 billion.
  • The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021.
  • The purchase price of $34.00 per share in cash represents a premium of approximately 70% to Constellation's volume-weighted average price for the last five trading days.
  • Constellation is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company using its expertise in epigenetics to discover and develop novel therapeutics for cancer.
  • Constellation's two lead product candidates, pelabresib (CPI-0610), a BET inhibitor, and CPI-0209, a second-generation EZH2 inhibitor, are in mid-to late-stage clinical trials.
  • MorphoSys has also entered into a long-term strategic funding partnership with Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ: RPRX) for an upfront payment of $1.425 billion.
  • The proceeds will be used to support the financing of the Constellation transaction and the development of the combined pipeline.
  • Royalty Pharma will also provide MorphoSys with access to up to $350 million in Development Funding Bonds with the flexibility to draw over one year.
  • MorphoSys will receive additional payments of up to $150 million in milestone payments.
  • MorphoSys will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the transaction today at 8:00 a.m. ET.
  • Price Action: CNST shares are up 66.7% at $33.73, while MOR shares are down 14.4% at $18.91 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

