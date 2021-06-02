 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Stealth BioTherapeutics Stock Surges On Elamipretide's European Orphan Drug Tag for Ultra-Rare Genetic Condition

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 02, 2021 7:08am   Comments
Share:
Stealth BioTherapeutics Stock Surges On Elamipretide's European Orphan Drug Tag for Ultra-Rare Genetic Condition
  • The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has granted orphan drug designation to Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp's (NASDAQ: MITO) elamipretide for Barth syndrome, an ultra-rare genetic condition.
  • Barth syndrome is characterized by cardiac abnormalities, often leading to heart failure and reduced life expectancy, recurrent infections, muscle weakness, and delayed growth.
  • Elamipretide, the company's lead candidate, is a peptide compound that readily penetrates cell membranes and targets the inner mitochondrial membrane where it binds reversibly to cardiolipin.
  • Price Action: MITO shares are up 49% at 2.16 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MITO)

22 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Mixed Ahead of ADP Report, Fed Minutes
58 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
42 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
11 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Spero Secures NIAID Funding, GlaxoSmithKline Releases COVID-19 Data, BioNTech Gets New CFO
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs European Medicines Agency (EMA)Biotech News Penny Stocks Health Care FDA General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com