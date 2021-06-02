 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Moderna, Lonza Team Up To Produce New Drug Substance for COVID-19 Vaccine Doses

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 02, 2021 6:54am   Comments
Share:
Moderna, Lonza Team Up To Produce New Drug Substance for COVID-19 Vaccine Doses
  • Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) is gearing up to halve the dose of its COVID-19 vaccine so that it can also be used to combat variants and inoculate children.
  • It has entered into a deal with Lonza Group (OTC: LZAGF) for a new drug substance production line in Geleen, Netherlands, which will have the capacity to make ingredients for up to 300 million doses annually at 50 micrograms per dose.
  • The new agreement with Lonza will increase drug substance production in Europe by the fourth quarter of 2021.
  • Currently, Moderna has been delivering an approved 100-microgram dose to date.
  • It said early booster shot data for a 50-microgram version showed it helped protect against emerging virus variants.
  • Combined with a previous deal with Spain's Rovi, Moderna's pact with Lonza brings 50-microgram production in Europe to up to 600 million doses annually, with the capacity due to come online in 2021.
  • Price Action: MRNA shares closed at $184.66 on Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (LZAGF + MRNA)

Moderna Taps Thermo Fisher to Help Scale Up COVID-19 Vaccine Production
CureVac's COVID-19 Vaccine Is Safe, But Efficacy Not Yet Disclosed
AMC Entertainment, Regal Cinemas, Cinemark Remove Mask Mandate For Fully Vaccinated Americans
India To Skip Local Trials for 'Well Established' COVID-19 Vaccines; Pfizer Shots May Arrive By July: Reuters
Here's What Is Going On With Ocugen (OCGN) Stock
Why Moderna Stock Is Moving Today
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs COVID-19 VaccineBiotech News Health Care Contracts General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com