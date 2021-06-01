 Skip to main content

Sutro Biopharma Receives Undisclosed Milestone Payment Under Bispecific ADC Collaboration with Merck

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 01, 2021 2:02pm   Comments
  • Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: STROhas received a milestone payment under its collaboration and license agreement with the healthcare division of Merck KGaA Germany (OTC: MKGAF).
  • The payment is related to a patient enrollment achievement in the Phase 1 dose-escalation and expansion study of M1231 in adult patients with metastatic solid tumors.
  • M1231 is an investigational bispecific antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) targeting MUC1-EGFR.
  • As part of the agreement, Sutro is manufacturing the antibody and linker-warhead for the early clinical supply and is eligible for further payments and tiered royalties.
  • Merck will be responsible for the drug product, clinical development, and commercialization of the product candidate.
  • Price Action: STRO shares are up 0.03% at $18.67 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

