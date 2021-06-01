Corbus In-Licenses Two Anti-Integrin Antibodies Targeting Cancer, Fibrotic Diseases Settings
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CRBP) has announced licensing deals for two new monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), CRB-601 and CRB-602, that target integrins to inhibit activation of transforming growth factor β (TGFβ).
- TGFβ is a multifunctional cytokine involved in many cellular processes, including cell growth and differentiation, immune responses, wound healing, and tissue repair.
- CRB-601 is an anti- α vβ8 mAb expressed by cancer cells. Corbus plans to develop CRB-601 to treat solid tumors in combination with existing therapies, including checkpoint inhibitors.
- CRB-602 specifically inhibits both αvβ6 and αvβ8 implicated in fibrotic diseases and cancers of epithelial cell origin.
- Both the programs are expected to enter Phase 1 studies in 2022.
- The Company's $125 million cash and investments on hand, as of March 31, is expected to fund operations into the first quarter of 2024.
- Under the combined terms of the two exclusive licensing agreements, Corbus will pay $2 million upfront, make potential milestone payments of up to $206 million, and pay low single-digit royalties on sales.
- Price Action: CRBP shares are 6.68% lower at $2.03 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.
