BeyondSpring's Plinabulin US Application for Chemo-Induced Neutropenia Under Review
- The FDA has accepted for review BeyondSpring Inc's (NASDAQ: BYSI) marketing application seeking approval for the use of plinabulin in combination with granulocyte colony-stimulating factor (G-CSF) for the prevention of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia (CIN).
- Under the priority review, the target action date is set for November 30.
- Plinabulin acts as a selective immunomodulating microtubule-binding agent (SIMBA), with immune anti-cancer activities and broad activities to prevent CIN across chemotherapy and cancer types.
- Price Action: BYSI shares are up 11.4% at $11.55 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.
