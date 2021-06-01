CTI BioPharma Shares Shoot Higher as FDA Accepts Pacritinib Review Application In Bone Marrow Cancer
- The FDA has accepted for review CTI BioPharma Corp's (NASDAQ: CTIC) marketing application seeking approval for pacritinib in myelofibrosis patients with severe thrombocytopenia (low platelet count).
- Under the Priority Review, the agency's target action date is November 30, 2021.
- The FDA is not planning to hold an advisory committee meeting to discuss the application.
- The acceptance was based on the Phase 3 PERSIST-2 and PERSIST-1 and the Phase 2 PAC203 clinical trials.
- In the PERSIST-2 study, in patients with severe thrombocytopenia treated with pacritinib 200 mg twice a day, 29% of patients had a reduction in spleen volume of at least 35%, compared to 3% of patients receiving the best available therapy, which included ruxolitinib.
- 23% of patients had a reduction in total symptom scores of at least 50%, compared to 13% of patients receiving the best available therapy.
- Price Action: CTIC shares are up 7.53% at $2.57 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Bone Marrow BriefsBiotech News Penny Stocks Health Care FDA General