 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

CTI BioPharma Shares Shoot Higher as FDA Accepts Pacritinib Review Application In Bone Marrow Cancer

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 01, 2021 9:33am   Comments
Share:
CTI BioPharma Shares Shoot Higher as FDA Accepts Pacritinib Review Application In Bone Marrow Cancer
  • The FDA has accepted for review CTI BioPharma Corp's (NASDAQ: CTIC) marketing application seeking approval for pacritinib in myelofibrosis patients with severe thrombocytopenia (low platelet count).
  • Under the Priority Review, the agency's target action date is November 30, 2021.
  • The FDA is not planning to hold an advisory committee meeting to discuss the application.
  • The acceptance was based on the Phase 3 PERSIST-2 and PERSIST-1 and the Phase 2 PAC203 clinical trials.
  • In the PERSIST-2 study, in patients with severe thrombocytopenia treated with pacritinib 200 mg twice a day, 29% of patients had a reduction in spleen volume of at least 35%, compared to 3% of patients receiving the best available therapy, which included ruxolitinib.
  • 23% of patients had a reduction in total symptom scores of at least 50%, compared to 13% of patients receiving the best available therapy.
  • Price Action: CTIC shares are up 7.53% at $2.57 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CTIC)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Earnings Scheduled For June 1, 2021
The Week Ahead In Biotech: ASCO Presentations Front And Center, FDA Decisions Due For Scynexis, Liminal And Alkermes
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For May 6, 2021
The Past Week's Notable Insider Buys Included Biotechs, Public Offerings, A SPAC And More
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Bone Marrow BriefsBiotech News Penny Stocks Health Care FDA General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com