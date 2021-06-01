Lineage Cell Stock Jumps as OpRegen Shows Additional Cases Of Retinal Tissue Restoration In Mid-Stage Study
- Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc (NYSE: LCTX) has announced that restoration of retinal tissue was observed in two additional patients enrolled in the Phase 1/2a study of its lead product candidate, OpRegen.
- OpRegen is an allogeneic retinal pigment epithelium (RPE) cell transplant therapy in development for the treatment of age-related macular degeneration (AMD) with geographic atrophy (GA) or dry (atrophic) AMD.
- In addition to positive anatomical changes, all three patients' visual acuity increased above baseline levels within six months post-transplant.
- In connection with these findings, Lineage has filed a Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) patent application which describes the restoration of the anatomy or functionality of diseased retinas.
- It allowed claims of a national patent application based on the PCT application would have an estimated expiration date of at least May 24, 2041.
- Overall, OpRegen has been well-tolerated with no unexpected adverse events or serious adverse events.
- Evidence of durable engraftment of OpRegen RPE cells has extended to more than five years post-transplant in earliest treated patients.
- Price Action: LCTX shares are up 10.6% at $2.62 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
