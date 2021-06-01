 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Lineage Cell Stock Jumps as OpRegen Shows Additional Cases Of Retinal Tissue Restoration In Mid-Stage Study

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 01, 2021 9:09am   Comments
Share:
Lineage Cell Stock Jumps as OpRegen Shows Additional Cases Of Retinal Tissue Restoration In Mid-Stage Study
  • Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc (NYSE: LCTX) has announced that restoration of retinal tissue was observed in two additional patients enrolled in the Phase 1/2a study of its lead product candidate, OpRegen.
  • OpRegen is an allogeneic retinal pigment epithelium (RPE) cell transplant therapy in development for the treatment of age-related macular degeneration (AMD) with geographic atrophy (GA) or dry (atrophic) AMD.
  • In addition to positive anatomical changes, all three patients' visual acuity increased above baseline levels within six months post-transplant.
  • In connection with these findings, Lineage has filed a Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) patent application which describes the restoration of the anatomy or functionality of diseased retinas.
  • It allowed claims of a national patent application based on the PCT application would have an estimated expiration date of at least May 24, 2041.
  • Overall, OpRegen has been well-tolerated with no unexpected adverse events or serious adverse events.
  • Evidence of durable engraftment of OpRegen RPE cells has extended to more than five years post-transplant in earliest treated patients.
  • Price Action: LCTX shares are up 10.6% at $2.62 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (LCTX)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Merck Reports Positive Keytruda Data In Breast Cancer, Curis, Evoke Slump On Earnings, Qiagen's Rapid COVID-19 Antibody Test OK'ed For Emergency Use
The Week Ahead In Biotech (May 9-15): Heron, Apellis FDA Decisions, Presentations and Earnings
Lineage Cell's Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Cell Therapy Associated With Stable Or Improved Vision
The Week Ahead In Biotech (April 25-May 1): FDA Decisions For Sol-Gel, Protalix Bio, Ardelyx
Lineage Stock Gains After Licensing Pact With Immunomic Therapeutics For Cancer Immunotherapy Platform
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Penny Stocks Health Care Small Cap FDA General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com