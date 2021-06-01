Immutep, Merck Germany Team Up for Eftilagimod/Bintrafusp Combo Trial In Solid Tumors
- Immutep Limited (NASDAQ: IMMP) has announced a new collaboration and supply agreement with Germany-based Merck KGaA (OTC: MKGAF) for a Phase 1/2a INSIGHT-005 trial in patients with solid tumors.
- The trial will evaluate the feasibility, safety, and efficacy of Immutep’s lead product candidate, eftilagimod alpha (efti or IMP321), in combination with bintrafusp alfa (M7824).
- Bintrafusp alfa is an investigational bifunctional fusion protein immunotherapy jointly developed by Merck Germany and GlaxoSmithKline Plc (NYSE: GSK).
- Bintrafusp alfa aims to block two immunosuppressive pathways, TGF-β and PD-L1, while efti activates antigen-presenting cells via the LAG-3 – MHC II pathway.
- The first patient will be enrolled in mid-2021, with the first data expected in early 2022.
- Price Action: IMMP shares are up 7.3% at $5.4 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
