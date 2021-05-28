Amgen's First KRAS-Targeted Therapy, Lumakras Scores FDA Approval For Lung Cancer
- The FDA has given accelerated approval to Amgen Inc's (NASDAQ: AMGN) Lumakras (sotorasib) for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients harboring kras mutation.
- The approval covers the treatment of adult patients with KRAS G12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic NSCLC, who have received at least one prior systemic therapy.
- Sotorasib is the first KRAS-targeted therapy to be approved after nearly four decades of research, the company said.
- The approval is based on the overall response rate (ORR) and duration of response (DoR).
- Lumakras demonstrated an ORR of 36% in the trial, with 81% of patients achieving disease control. The median DoR was ten months.
- Continued approval for the indication depends on clinical benefit in a confirmatory trial(s).
- Amgen has partnered with Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ: GH) and Qiagen NV (NYSE: QGEN) to develop blood- and tissue-based companion diagnostics, respectively, for Lumakras.
