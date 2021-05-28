 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Amgen's First KRAS-Targeted Therapy, Lumakras Scores FDA Approval For Lung Cancer

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 28, 2021 2:29pm   Comments
Share:
Amgen's First KRAS-Targeted Therapy, Lumakras Scores FDA Approval For Lung Cancer
  • The FDA has given accelerated approval to Amgen Inc's (NASDAQ: AMGN) Lumakras (sotorasib) for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients harboring kras mutation.
  • The approval covers the treatment of adult patients with KRAS G12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic NSCLC, who have received at least one prior systemic therapy.
  • Sotorasib is the first KRAS-targeted therapy to be approved after nearly four decades of research, the company said.
  • The approval is based on the overall response rate (ORR) and duration of response (DoR).
  • Lumakras demonstrated an ORR of 36% in the trial, with 81% of patients achieving disease control. The median DoR was ten months.
  • Continued approval for the indication depends on clinical benefit in a confirmatory trial(s).
  • Amgen has partnered with Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ: GH) and Qiagen NV (NYSE: QGEN) to develop blood- and tissue-based companion diagnostics, respectively, for Lumakras.
  • Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar
  • Price Action: AMGN shares are up 0.40% at $236.26 during the market session on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMGN + GH)

Boeing, Intel Lead The DIA Higher Thursday
Cathie Wood Loads Up Another $292K In SpaceX Partner Velo3D's SPAC
Tesla And Comcast Lead The QQQ Higher Wednesday
Where Guardant Health Stands With Analysts
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For May 25, 2021
Cathie Wood Buys Another $42M In Twitter Stock, Also Adds DraftKings, Netflix
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs lung cancerBiotech News Health Care FDA General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com