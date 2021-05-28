 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

European Drug Regulator Supports Use Of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine In Adolescents: Reuters

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 28, 2021 12:40pm   Comments
Share:
European Drug Regulator Supports Use Of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine In Adolescents: Reuters
  • European Medical Agency backed the use of Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) - BioNTech SE's (NASDAQ: BNTX) COVID-19 vaccine for children as young as 12, paving the way for a broader roll-out in Europe, reports Reuters.
  • The endorsement comes weeks after it began evaluating extending the use of the vaccine to include 12- to 15-year-olds.
  • The EMA said two doses were required in the 12-15 age group and should be administered with an interval of at least three weeks. It is now up to individual EU states to decide if and when to offer the vaccine to teenagers.
  • Inoculating children and young people is critical toward reaching "herd immunity" and subdue the pandemic.
  • Pfizer and BioNTech in March unveiled trial data showing their vaccine offered 100% protection against COVID-19 in a trial with 2,260 adolescents aged 12 to 15. It was also well-tolerated.
  • Price Action: PFE shares are up 0.5% at $38.84, and BNTX stock is up 3.5% at $204.67 during the market session on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PFE + BNTX)

India To Skip Local Trials for 'Well Established' COVID-19 Vaccines; Pfizer Shots May Arrive By July: Reuters
Artificial Intelligence Doctor App Ada Health Closes $90M Funding Led By Bayer, Samsung
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Vir-GlaxoSmithKline COVID-19 Antibody Treatment Approved, Zosano Spikes On Long-Term Migraine Drug Data, Decision Day For Eton, 2 IPOs
Myovant - Pfizer's Uterine Fibroids Treatment Wins FDA Approval
EXCLUSIVE: eFFECTOR Therapeutics Announces SPAC Deal To Advance Cancer-Fighting Pipeline
Here's What Is Going On With Ocugen (OCGN) Stock
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs COVID-19 Vaccine ReutersBiotech News Health Care FDA General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com