European Drug Regulator Supports Use Of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine In Adolescents: Reuters
- European Medical Agency backed the use of Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) - BioNTech SE's (NASDAQ: BNTX) COVID-19 vaccine for children as young as 12, paving the way for a broader roll-out in Europe, reports Reuters.
- The endorsement comes weeks after it began evaluating extending the use of the vaccine to include 12- to 15-year-olds.
- The EMA said two doses were required in the 12-15 age group and should be administered with an interval of at least three weeks. It is now up to individual EU states to decide if and when to offer the vaccine to teenagers.
- Inoculating children and young people is critical toward reaching "herd immunity" and subdue the pandemic.
- Pfizer and BioNTech in March unveiled trial data showing their vaccine offered 100% protection against COVID-19 in a trial with 2,260 adolescents aged 12 to 15. It was also well-tolerated.
- Price Action: PFE shares are up 0.5% at $38.84, and BNTX stock is up 3.5% at $204.67 during the market session on the last check Friday.
