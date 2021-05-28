 Skip to main content

Novo Nordisk Resubmits Semaglutide 2mg For Type 2 Diabetes In US

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 28, 2021 12:04pm   Comments
Novo Nordisk Resubmits Semaglutide 2mg For Type 2 Diabetes In US
  • Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE: NVOhas resubmitted a label expansion application to FDA for Ozempic (semaglutide) to introduce a new dose of 2.0 mg. 
  • Semaglutide is a glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) analog.
  • The Type 2 diabetes injection is currently approved at 0.5-mg and 1-mg doses given once a week.
  • The resubmission follows the Refusal to File letter received by the FDA in March.
  • The agency was looking for additional information about a proposed new manufacturing site. The company said that the already-completed clinical trial program would be sufficient to approve the label expansion application.
  • The standard review time by the FDA is ten months.
  • Price Action: NVO shares are up 0.34% at $79.09 during the market session on the last check Friday.

Posted-In: Briefs DiabetesBiotech News Health Care FDA General

