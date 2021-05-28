Omeros's Narsoplimab Shows Encouraging Action In Critically Ill COVID-19 Patients
- Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ: OMER) has announced preliminary results from the second cohort (n=10) of critically ill COVID-19 patients treated with narsoplimab in Bergamo, Italy.
- The patients were part of the "second surge" of COVID-19 in Italy. Narsoplimab is an inhibitor of mannan-binding lectin-associated serine protease 2 (MASP-2), the effector enzyme of the lectin pathway of complement.
- 80% of the patients recovered, survived, and were discharged. Two deaths were reported - one due to complications of pre-existing cardiomyopathy and another from multi-organ failure.
- Omeros plans to publish detailed data from the study in a peer-reviewed scientific journal.
- Narsoplimab holds Breakthrough Therapy and Orphan designations in both hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (HSCT-TMA) and IgA nephropathy.
- A marketing application for narsoplimab in HSCT-TMA is under Priority Review by FDA.
- Price Action: OMER shares are up 5.54% at $15.63 during the market session on the last check Friday.
