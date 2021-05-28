 Skip to main content

Humanigen Files US Emergency Use Application For Lenzilumab For COVID-19

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 28, 2021 11:41am   Comments
  • Humanigen Inc (NASDAQ: HGENhas submitted an application to the FDA seeking Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for lenzilumab to treat patients hospitalized with COVID-19.
  • The application is based on positive results from the LIVE-AIR Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating the ability of lenzilumab to improve the likelihood of survival without ventilation (SWOV) in newly hospitalized COVID-19 patients.
  • Lenzilumab achieved the primary endpoint with a 54% relative improvement in the likelihood of SWOV compared to placebo.
  • Lenzilumab also improved the relative likelihood of SWOV by 92% in subjects who received both corticosteroids and remdesivir.
  • No serious adverse events were attributed to lenzilumab, and the overall safety profile was comparable to placebo.
  • Price Action: HGEN shares are down 8.2% at $20.87 during the market session on the last check Friday.

