Eton Pharmaceuticals Stock Tumbles After FDA Rejects its Dehydrated Alcohol Injection Application For Methanol Poisoning

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 28, 2021 8:37am   Comments

  • Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ETONhas received a Complete Response Letter (CRL) from the FDA related to a marketing application for its dehydrated alcohol injection to treat methanol poisoning.
  • The CRL indicated that the FDA has completed its review of the application and has determined that the application cannot be approved in its present form.
  • A Pre-Approval Inspection of the product's European contract manufacturer is pending.
  • The company believes all other FDA questions raised in the letter can be fully addressed in a response in the coming months.
  • Price Action: ETON shares are down 29.3% at $6 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.

