Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 Shot Approved In UK

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 28, 2021 8:31am   Comments
  • The single-shot coronavirus vaccine from Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJhas been approved for use in the U.K., making it the fourth vaccine to be used in the country to protect against COVID-19.
  • The vaccine was 85% effective in stopping severe illness from COVID-19 in the clinical trials.
  • 20 million doses have been ordered for the U.K. that will arrive later in 2021.
  • Price Action: JNJ shares are up 0.8% at $170.2 during the premarket session on the last check Friday.

