Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 Shot Approved In UK
- The single-shot coronavirus vaccine from Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) has been approved for use in the U.K., making it the fourth vaccine to be used in the country to protect against COVID-19.
- The vaccine was 85% effective in stopping severe illness from COVID-19 in the clinical trials.
- 20 million doses have been ordered for the U.K. that will arrive later in 2021.
- Price Action: JNJ shares are up 0.8% at $170.2 during the premarket session on the last check Friday.
