Chiasma's Mycapssa Associated With Positive Patient-Reported Outcomes In Acromegaly Patients

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 28, 2021 8:02am   Comments
  • Chiasma Inc (NASDAQ: CHMAhas presented patient-reported outcomes (PROs) data from its MPOWERED Phase 3 trial of Mycapssa for acromegaly, a hormonal disorder in which the pituitary gland produces too much growth hormone.
  • Data demonstrated that study patients reported significantly improved quality of life and work productivity after transitioning from long-acting injectable somatostatin analogs (iSSAs) to Mycapssa.
  • The data were presented at the Annual American Association of Clinical Endocrinology Meeting.
  • In the MPOWERED study, 146 patients entered the 6-month run-in phase in which all patients received Mycapssa.
  • 92 patients who were responders to Mycapssa at the end of run-in were then randomized into the 9-month randomized controlled treatment phase to receive Mycapssa or iSSAs.
  • Among the 92 randomized patients, results showed that several PROs, including quality of life and work productivity, were significantly improved at the end of the run-in phase (reflecting outcomes on Mycapssa) compared to their results at the baseline of run-in (reflecting outcomes on iSSAs).
  • The safety profile of Mycapssa in the MPOWERED trial was consistent with the known safety profile of octreotide but without adverse injection site reactions.
  • No new or unexpected safety signals were detected during the study.
  • Price Action: CHMA shares are up 0.23% at $4.29 during the premarket session on the last check Friday.

