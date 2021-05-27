 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

India To Skip Local Trials for 'Well Established' COVID-19 Vaccines; Pfizer Shots May Arrive By July: Reuters

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 27, 2021 1:55pm   Comments
Share:
India To Skip Local Trials for 'Well Established' COVID-19 Vaccines; Pfizer Shots May Arrive By July: Reuters
  • As a step to accelerate vaccination rollout, India has reportedly scrapped local trials for “well-established” foreign COVID-19 vaccines, with a government official saying Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) shots could arrive by July.
  • Only about 3% of India’s 1.3 billion people have been fully vaccinated, the lowest rate among the ten countries with the most cases.
  • India pledged last month to fast-track imports, but its insistence on local trials and a dispute over indemnity stalled discussions with Pfizer.
  • “The provision has now been further amended to waive the trial requirement altogether for the well-established vaccines manufactured in other countries,” the government said in a statement.
  • “Yes, we are engaged with Pfizer because they have indicated availability of a certain amount of, a certain volume of vaccines in coming months, possibly starting in July,” Vinod Kumar Paul, a top government official, told a news briefing.
  • “We are examining the request (for indemnity), and we will take a decision in the larger interest of people and on merit. This is under discussion but there is no decision as of now.”
  • Pfizer declined further comment, citing confidential discussions with the government.
  • Price Action: BNTX shares are down 1.29% at $199.75, PFE shares are down 0.46% at $38.74 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PFE + BNTX)

Artificial Intelligence Doctor App Ada Health Closes $90M Funding Led By Bayer, Samsung
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Vir-GlaxoSmithKline COVID-19 Antibody Treatment Approved, Zosano Spikes On Long-Term Migraine Drug Data, Decision Day For Eton, 2 IPOs
Myovant - Pfizer's Uterine Fibroids Treatment Wins FDA Approval
EXCLUSIVE: eFFECTOR Therapeutics Announces SPAC Deal To Advance Cancer-Fighting Pipeline
Here's What Is Going On With Ocugen (OCGN) Stock
FDA May Not Review New COVID-19 Vaccine Emergency Use Requests
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs COVID-19 VaccineBiotech Government News Health Care Contracts General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com