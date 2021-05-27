Eli Lilly Slapped With DoJ Subpoena Over COVID-19 Drug Manufacturing Plant: Reuters
- Eli Lilly and Co (NYSE: LLY) has received a subpoena from the U.S. Department of Justice related to its New Jersey plant that makes its COVID-19 treatment, bamlanivimab, reports Reuters.
- The subpoena requested certain documents relating to its site in Branchburg, New Jersey. It did not specify what documents the subpoena requested.
- Earlier this month that the company's employees have accused a factory executive of altering documents required by government regulators to downplay serious quality control problems at the Branchburg site.
- Eli Lilly is also under pressure due to quality control, production, and regulatory issues at its Indianapolis plant, which bottles bamlanivimab, among other drugs.
- Price Action: LLY shares are down 1.58% at $197.82 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
