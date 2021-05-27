 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Eli Lilly Slapped With DoJ Subpoena Over COVID-19 Drug Manufacturing Plant: Reuters

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 27, 2021 11:53am   Comments
Share:
Eli Lilly Slapped With DoJ Subpoena Over COVID-19 Drug Manufacturing Plant: Reuters
  • Eli Lilly and Co (NYSE: LLYhas received a subpoena from the U.S. Department of Justice related to its New Jersey plant that makes its COVID-19 treatment, bamlanivimab, reports Reuters.
  • The subpoena requested certain documents relating to its site in Branchburg, New Jersey. It did not specify what documents the subpoena requested.
  • Earlier this month that the company's employees have accused a factory executive of altering documents required by government regulators to downplay serious quality control problems at the Branchburg site.
  • Eli Lilly is also under pressure due to quality control, production, and regulatory issues at its Indianapolis plant, which bottles bamlanivimab, among other drugs.
  • Price Action: LLY shares are down 1.58% at $197.82 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (LLY)

More Solid Earnings Results Hit The Market, This Time From Nvidia, Best Buy
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Pfizer In Vaccine Supply Talks With India, Provention In Focus Ahead Of Briefing Doc, NeuroRx To List Via SPAC Deal
Eli Lilly's Mirikizumab Improves Fatigue in Crohn's Disease Patients
The Week Ahead In Biotech (May 23-29): Eton, Lantheus FDA Decisions, Adcom Test For Provention, Chiasma Data Presentation
Eli Lilly's Tirzepatide Non-Inferior To Titrated Insulin Glargine In Type 2 Diabetes Patients
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Order Flow Abounds, Voyager CEO, CMO To Depart, Decision Day For Bristol-Myers Squibb, ASCO Abstracts Move Stocks
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs Covid-19 COVID-19 VaccineBiotech News Health Care Legal General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com