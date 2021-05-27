DSMB Recommends UniQure To Continue Huntington's Gene Therapy Trial Unchanged
- The independent Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) has reviewed safety data for the fully enrolled first cohort of ten patients of the Phase 1/2 trial evaluating UniQure NV's (NASDAQ: QURE) AMT-130 for Huntington's disease.
- The DSMB recommended continued dosing in the study. UniQure will now begin to enroll patients in the higher-dose cohort of the trial.
- To date, six patients have been treated with AMT-130, and four patients received imitation surgery.
- The company remains on track to initiate clinical development of AMT-130 in Europe in the second half of 2021 and share initial imaging and biomarker data from the U.S. clinical trial before the end of 2021.
- Price Action: QURE shares are up 2.35% at $34.01 on the last check Thursday.
