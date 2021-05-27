 Skip to main content

Dynavax, Bavarian Nordic Ink Distribution Pact For Hepatitis B Vaccine In Germany

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 27, 2021 8:47am   Comments
  • Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAXhas entered into a commercialization agreement with Bavarian Nordic for the marketing and distribution of HEPLISAV B, the Hepatitis B vaccine in Germany, with an expected launch in the fourth quarter of 2021.
  • Financial terms were not disclosed.
  • In February, the European Commission granted marketing authorization for HEPLISAV B.
  • The vaccine combines hepatitis B surface antigen with Dynavax's proprietary Toll-like Receptor (TLR) 9 agonist CpG 1018 adjuvant to enhance the immune response.
  • Price Action: DVAX shares are up 1.9% at $8.01 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

