Dynavax, Bavarian Nordic Ink Distribution Pact For Hepatitis B Vaccine In Germany
- Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) has entered into a commercialization agreement with Bavarian Nordic for the marketing and distribution of HEPLISAV B, the Hepatitis B vaccine in Germany, with an expected launch in the fourth quarter of 2021.
- Financial terms were not disclosed.
- In February, the European Commission granted marketing authorization for HEPLISAV B.
- The vaccine combines hepatitis B surface antigen with Dynavax's proprietary Toll-like Receptor (TLR) 9 agonist CpG 1018 adjuvant to enhance the immune response.
- Price Action: DVAX shares are up 1.9% at $8.01 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
