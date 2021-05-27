 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Here's What Is Going On With Ocugen (OCGN) Stock

Madhukumar Warrier , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 27, 2021 2:41am   Comments
Share:
Here's What Is Going On With Ocugen OCGN Stock

Shares of Ocugen Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN), India-based Bharat Biotech’s U.S. partner for COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin, fell 3.7% in Wednesday’s regular trading session.

What Happened: Ocugen said late Wednesday it plans to submit an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) application for Covaxin to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) in June.

Ocugen added it is in active talks regarding Covaxin with the FDA since late last year. The FDA's recent decision that it may not review and process new COVID-19 vaccine EUA requests does not raise any concerns about Ocugen’s ability to submit the EUA for Covaxin as planned, the company noted.

According to Ocugen, the FDA's guidance refers specifically to vaccines based on the spike protein, while Covxain uses an inactivated version of the whole virus with a novel adjuvant that provides a broadly protective immune response beyond the spike protein.

Ocugen said on Tuesday that it has submitted a “Master File” to the FDA before seeking a EUA for Covaxin in the U.S.

Why It Matters: Currently, vaccines from Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE)-BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX), Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA), and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) are authorized for emergency use in the U.S.

The FDA’s decision will push later COVID-19 vaccine entrants to take the long route and submit a full marketing application with more manufacturing and safety data rather than use the shortened EUA process.

Price Action: Ocugen closed 3.7% lower in Wednesday’s regular trading session at $7.66.

Read Next: The Daily Biotech Pulse: Pfizer In Vaccine Supply Talks With India, Provention In Focus Ahead Of Briefing Doc, NeuroRx To List Via SPAC Deal

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (OCGN)

FDA May Not Review New COVID-19 Vaccine Emergency Use Requests
Bharat Biotech's US Partner Ocugen Submits Covaxin Master File for FDA Review
FDA To Hold AdCom Meeting For Expanding Use COVID-19 Vaccine In Children
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
72 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Earnings Scheduled For May 7, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Covid-19 Covid-19 vaccinesBiotech News Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com