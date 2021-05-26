 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

EU Seeks Fines For AstraZeneca Over COVID-19 Vaccine Delays: Reuters

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 26, 2021 2:18pm   Comments
Share:
EU Seeks Fines For AstraZeneca Over COVID-19 Vaccine Delays: Reuters
  • The European Union took on AstraZeneca Plc (NASDAQ: AZN) in a Brussels court and accused it of diverting doses promised to the bloc to other nations.
  • EU’s lawyer, Rafael Jafferali, asked the court to force the company to pay €10 per dose for each day of delay as compensation for breaching the EU contract, reports Reuters.
  • The fine could be as high as €200 million ($244 million) per day from July 1, AstraZeneca’s lawyer Hakim Boularbah told the court, asking the judge to revise it down in case of an unfavorable verdict.
  • AstraZeneca’s contract signed with the European Commission foresaw an initial 300 million doses, with an option for another 100 million.
  • The doses were expected to be delivered throughout 2021, but only 30 million were sent during the first quarter.
  • Brussels wants the company to deliver at least 120 million vaccines by the end of June. AstraZeneca had delivered 50 million doses by the beginning of May, just a quarter of the 200 million vaccines foreseen in the contract by then.
  • Jafferali said the EU was seeking an additional penalty of at least €10 million for each breach of the contract that the judge may decide.
  • A verdict is expected next month.
  • AstraZeneca has long insisted that the doses mentioned were not binding targets and that the deal stated it only had to “best reasonable efforts” in delivering them.
  • “It’s very shocking to be accused of fraud,” Boularbah said, branding the EU’s claim “a groundless accusation.”
  • Price Action: AZN shares are down 0.62% at $56.56 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AZN + AZNCF)

FDA May Not Review New COVID-19 Vaccine Emergency Use Requests
Nipro To Provide Fill, Finish Services For AstraZeneca COVID-19 Shots In Japan: Reuters
Sanofi, Walvax COVID-19 Vaccine Phase 3 Trials to Commence in Mexico: Reuters
UK Competition Watchdog Probes AstraZeneca's $39B Alexion Takeover
Pfizer/BioNTech or AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine Effective Against Variant Found in India: CNBC
Pfizer Hits Deadlock With India Over Vaccine Indemnity Issue: Reuters
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs COVID-19 VaccineBiotech Government News Health Care Legal General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com