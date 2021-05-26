 Skip to main content

Clarus Therapeutics Wins Jatenzo Patent Infringement Case Brought By Lipocine

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 26, 2021 12:44pm   Comments
  • The U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware has granted Clarus Therapeutics' motion for summary judgment against remaining patents in a patent infringement case brought by Lipocine Inc (NASDAQ: LPCN) regarding Clarus's oral testosterone replacement product, Jatenzo.
  • Federal Circuit Judge found all of the asserted Lipocine patents claims invalid.
  • Clarus's defense of inequitable conduct remains pending, and its disposition is expected to be addressed by Clarus and the Court at a future date.
  • Lipocine brought the action for patent infringement against Clarus in April 2019, arising out of Clarus's marketing of Jatenzo, an oral testosterone replacement product approved by the FDA in March 2019 and launched in March 2020.
  • Price Action: LPCN shares are down 13.7% at $1.18 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

