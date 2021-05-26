 Skip to main content

FDA May Not Review New COVID-19 Vaccine Emergency Use Requests

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 26, 2021 12:21pm   Comments
  • The FDA, on Tuesday, said that it might decline to review and process new emergency use authorization (EUA) requests for COVID-19 vaccines for the rest of the pandemic if a company has not already begun discussions.
  • So far, vaccines from Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE)- BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX), Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA), and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) are authorized for emergency use in the U.S.
  • The move will push later COVID-19 vaccine entrants to go the long route and submit a full marketing application with more manufacturing and safety data rather than use the shortened EUA process.
  • Novavax Inc (NASDAQ: NVAX) has had discussions with regulators and said it does not expect to seek regulatory authorization for its COVID-19 shot in the U.S., Britain, and Europe until the third quarter of 2021.
  • Canadian drug developer Medicago said it was in discussions with the FDA for a EUA for its plant-based COVID-19 vaccine candidate, which is enhanced by a GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE: GSK) adjuvant.
  • AstraZeneca Plc (NASDAQ: AZN) also has discussed plans for its COVID-19 shots. However, the Wall Street Journal reported earlier that it was considering skipping U.S. emergency-use authorization and instead pursue the more time-intensive application for a full-fledged license to sell the shot.
  • The revised guidance was issued on the same day that Ocugen Inc (NASDAQ: OCGN) had submitted its master file to FDA in anticipation of requesting a EUA for the whole-virion inactivated COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin.

