Dyadic's Stock Jumps On COVID-19 Vaccine Development Pact In India

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 26, 2021 9:25am   Comments
  • Dyadic International Inc (NASDAQ: DYAI) has collaborated with India-based Syngene International Limited to develop a COVID-19 vaccine candidate.
  • The company says that the vaccine can potentially provide protection against the emerging variants and can be manufactured affordably, at an enormous scale, using Dyadic's proprietary C1-cell protein production platform.
  • Dyadic will work with Syngene to develop a vaccine candidate to immunize people against current and future variants of the COVID-19 virus.
  • Price Action: DYAI shares are up 11.9% at $4.33 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

Posted-In: Briefs COVID-19 VaccineBiotech News Penny Stocks Health Care Contracts General

