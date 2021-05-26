Pacira BioSciences' Exparel Misses Primary Endpoint In Post-Op Pain Study After Lower Extremity Surgeries
- Pacira BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ: PCRX) has announced topline results from its Phase 3 STRIDE study evaluating Exparel administered as combined sciatic (in popliteal fossa) and saphenous (in adductor canal) nerve blocks in patients after lower extremity surgeries.
- The trial did not meet the primary endpoint of statistical significance in pain reduction from 0 to 96 hours for Exparel versus bupivacaine HCl.
- Exparel did achieve statistical significance versus bupivacaine HCl for secondary endpoints of reducing cumulative pain scores from 24 to 96 hours post-surgery and total opioid consumption from 24 to 96 hours post-surgery.
- The Exparel group achieved and maintained mild pain at 36 hours while bupivacaine HCl was in the moderate range.
- There were no clinically relevant safety issues observed in the study, specifically no reports of falls and no serious adverse events observed in the study.
- Pacira plans to submit the full results from the study for presentation at future scientific conferences and publication in a peer-reviewed journal.
- Price Action: PCRX shares are down 2.17% at $64.96 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.
